Christine DeSmet ’76, MA’87 to Judge WWA’s Annual Contest

Christine DeSmet, UW–Madison distinguished faculty associate (retired), is honored to judge the 2023 fiction category of the Wisconsin Writers Association (WWA) 74th annual contest. Christine was also asked to be a keynote speaker at the 75th celebration conference of the WWA, to be held October 6–7, 2023, in Brookfield, WI. The WWA began in 1948 as the Wisconsin Regional Writers Association, founded by Madison-based UW Extension professor Robert Gard. Christine created the Writers’ Institute conference and the Write-by-the-Lake Writer’s Workshop & Retreat, both decades-long programs attended by writers from across the country until the writing and arts units in UW–Madison Continuing Studies were shuttered during the pandemic. Christine continues her teaching as a private writing coach and is a multi-published author.