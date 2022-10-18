Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Chris Winkler Launches Consumer Science North

Chris Winkler Launches Consumer Science North

Oct. 18, 2022
Category: Career

Consumer Science North (CSN) has kicked off as the third financial start-up business by Chris Winkler ’93. CSN is an international asset acquirer, a cryptocurrency enterprise, and a data science company.

For more information, visit Consumer Science North.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Elizabeth Bahn Streby Named as Chief Medical Officer

In September, Elizabeth Bahn Streby MD’01 became the chief medical officer of University Hospital’s Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio.