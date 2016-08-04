Home
Chris Henjum ’04 Launches Startup Focused on Affordable Test Prep
Chris recently launched Esqyr (www.esqyr.com) — the first and only test prep company with a social mission to prevent/reduce student debt. Esqyr offers affordable online study tools (using materials that come directly from license or credential-granting organizations) and donates 20% of profits to tackle student debt. Esqyr currently offers tools for the bar exam, and will be expanding to other professions soon.
More Alumni Notes
UW alumnus Dylan Moriarty ’13 has been recognized by the Overseas Press Club for his work with the Washington Post.
Jill Koski ’91 has been named the next president and CEO of The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, IL.
