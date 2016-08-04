Skip Navigation

Chris Henjum ’04 Launches Startup Focused on Affordable Test Prep

Chris Henjum ’04 Launches Startup Focused on Affordable Test Prep

Aug. 04, 2016
Category: Career

Chris recently launched Esqyr (www.esqyr.com) — the first and only test prep company with a social mission to prevent/reduce student debt. Esqyr offers affordable online study tools (using materials that come directly from license or credential-granting organizations) and donates 20% of profits to tackle student debt. Esqyr currently offers tools for the bar exam, and will be expanding to other professions soon.

For more information, visit Esqyr.
