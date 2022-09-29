Cary Hubner Receives ASABE Design Award

Presented by the American Society for Agricultural and Biological Engineering, the Sunkist Young Designer Award recognizes and honors members under 40 years of age for outstanding contributions to the advancement of the profession and to stimulate professional achievement. Cary Hubner ’13 is the recipient of this honor in 2022 for his exceptional engineering design, innovation, and advancements in technology of modern large-scale planting equipment. Hubner is a staff engineer in crop care technology development at the John Deere Seeding Group in Moline, Illinois. He is responsible for new planting technology development specializing in machine design to optimize seed emergence uniformity. Hubner currently holds 17 U.S. patents as well as several European patents, all related to seeding technology.