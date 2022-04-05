Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Amy L. Vandamme Joins Dykema’s Milwaukee Office

Amy L. Vandamme Joins Dykema’s Milwaukee Office

Apr. 05, 2022
Category: Career

Dykema, a leading national law firm, announced the addition of Amy L. Vandamme ’90, JD’98 to its Business Litigation Practice Group as senior counsel in the firm’s recently opened Milwaukee office. Vandamme joins Dykema with more than two decades of experience and after most recently serving as vice president and associate general counsel for Fiserv, Inc., a Fortune 300 financial services technology company.

In her practice, Vandamme counsels clients in a variety of industries, including financial services, fintech, consumer products and manufacturing. She advises businesses on risk identification and mitigation, dispute resolution, litigation strategy, and complex incident response and investigation.

For more information, visit Dykema.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Matthew Green Named a 2022 Golden Apple Teacher

Matthew Green ’03 of Rockford, IL, has received a 2022 Golden Apple Award.