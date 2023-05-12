Alyssa Kenney ’99 Named Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers

Alyssa Kenney , state broadband and digital equity director at the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin was selected by Government Technology as one the Top 25 Doers, Dreamers, and Drivers. Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers for 2023 represent a diverse group of IT and other professionals united by one goal: making public-sector services better for residents. Every year, Top 25 winners demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the often unglamorous work of making sure the systems that run government nationwide are accessible, reliable, and fit for the 21st century.