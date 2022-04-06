Home
Alumna Susan Swan Competed on Jeopardy!
After a multipart application and audition process, Susan Swan ’98 was chosen to compete on Jeopardy! Her episode aired March 14. Swan placed third but had an amazing time meeting other contestants and playing. Swan is an employee-rights attorney in her hometown of San Diego, California, where she owns a small law firm and represents employees in harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases.