In Memoriam: Elva Jean Keaton ’90

Elva Jean Keaton ’90 passed away on April 21, 2022. A UW–Madison Chancellor’s Scholar, Elva earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. She was a talented Badger athlete, a student representative on the Economics Advisory Board, and a student-athlete representative on the Athletic Advisory Board. She was also a member of the academic honor society Phi Eta Sigma. After her time at the UW, Elva earned graduate degrees in human services and school psychology from Indiana University and Indiana State University, and a doctorate in human services psychology from Capella University.

Elva Jean Keaton passed away due to cancer. She was 53.