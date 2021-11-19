Skip Navigation

Alexander O. Canizares Promoted to Partner

Nov. 19, 2021
Category: Career

Alexander Canizares ’99, who received a bachelor of art in political science, has been promoted to partner at the law firm Perkins Coie. Alexander is a member of the litigation practice. In his practice, he represents government contractors and other companies in litigation, investigations, and regulatory matters involving federal departments and agencies.

For more information, visit Perkins Coie.
