Alexander O. Canizares Promoted to Partner
Nov. 19, 2021
Category: Career
Alexander Canizares ’99, who received a bachelor of art in political science, has been promoted to partner at the law firm Perkins Coie. Alexander is a member of the litigation practice. In his practice, he represents government contractors and other companies in litigation, investigations, and regulatory matters involving federal departments and agencies.
