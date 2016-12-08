A Feast of Astonishments: Charlotte Moorman and the Avant-Garde, 1960s-1980s: Corinne Granof

Corinne Granof was co-curator of the ground-breaking exhibition A Feast of Astonishments: Charlotte Moorman and the Avant-Garde, 1960s-1980s. The exhibition, which opened at the Block Museum, Northwestern University, traveled to the Grey Art Gallery at New York University in fall, and will open at the Museum der Moderne Salzburg in spring of 2017, explores the bold and barrier-breaking work of Charlotte Moorman as a cellist and performance artist. It went far beyond her reputation as the “Topless Cellist,” to examine Moorman’s deep commitment to bringing experimental art and music to the broadest possible public. Through artworks, film clips, music scores, audio recordings, photographs, and ephemera, the exhibition offers fresh insights into Moorman’s improbable career in the eventful decades of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. The exhibition has been acclaimed Art in America, Artforum, the New Yorker and the Wall Street Journal, and was hailed by New Yor Times critic Holland Cotter as one of the top exhibitions of 2016.