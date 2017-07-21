600 Weekly Blogs of Potpourri: Walter M. Mathews

Skip Navigation

Jul. 21, 2017
Category: Performance

After 36 years on Long Island, Walter M. Mathews, PhD ’71, moved to Fredericksburg, VA , where he passed the 600 mark with his weekly blog, Potpourri (an omnium-gatherum of interesting things). Currently he’s preparing the fifth volume of previous issues.

