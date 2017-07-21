Home
600 Weekly Blogs of Potpourri: Walter M. Mathews
After 36 years on Long Island, Walter M. Mathews, PhD ’71, moved to Fredericksburg, VA , where he passed the 600 mark with his weekly blog, Potpourri (an omnium-gatherum of interesting things). Currently he’s preparing the fifth volume of previous issues.
Shawn Marie Boyne MA’02, PhD’07 has been appointed associate vice chancellor of undergraduate education at the University of Illinois–Springfield.
Ian Wagreich ’90 has received the 2022 Sam Williamson Mentor Award from the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
Sarah Craver MFS’12 has joined CUNY-Hunter College as director of Education Abroad.
Valerie Donovan ’11, MS’12 is now assistant director for mental health promotion and suicide prevention at UHS.
Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 has been appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.
