UW Band Alumni Association

On behalf of the University of Wisconsin Band Alumni Association (UWBAA), I wish to thank you for the support you have provided in joining our organization, especially all first-time members.

The 2021 Alumni Band weekend, held the weekend of September 11, was filled with events and enthusiasm, as many members were seeing each other in person for the first time in almost two years! Many challenges and changes were presented to the UWBAA and our partners, but all worked together to make a safe and enjoyable weekend. We thank all of our partners, members, and steering committee members for making the weekend a great success!

The Friday afternoon golf outing was fantastic, as always, with many “legacy” prizes won by those participating. Friday night was a gathering of UW band alumni at the Red Zone, with multiple generations sharing stories, drinks, food, and song.

The evening game against Eastern Michigan allowed a later Saturday start, with registration and practice occurring at the UW Marching Band practice field. Many alumni did their part to wear in some gridlines on the turf! Dr. Pompey and Mike were at practice directing some of the songs — it was a great experience.

Dean Teofilo ’85 was presented with the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Circle of Excellence Award, for all of his service to the UW, the Wisconsin Alumni Association, and UWBAA throughout the years. Dean served as UWBAA president for 27 years — it was great to be able to recognize his service in person and surrounded by band alumni.

The alumni band also recognized Gary Smith by inducting him into the UW Marching Band Hall of Fame at Union South! Gary served as the longtime photographer for the band and was able to capture the essence of the UW Marching Band with his photography for many years.

With a night game at Camp Randall, the atmosphere was great! The weather was warm, and many alumni had a few beads of sweat (and more) during the run-on and pregame! The Badgers came to play and thumped Eastern Michigan 34–7! To close out the night, many alumni gathered at Union South to share a few beverages and kindle old friendships and forge new ones.

Thank you again for your support, and we hope to see you over the holiday break for some hockey, basketball, or volleyball games; at the UW Varsity Band Concert; or at next year’s reunion!

ON, WISCONSIN!

Shawn Theesfeld

President

University of Wisconsin Band Alumni Association

uwbandalumni@uwalumni.com

