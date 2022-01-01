Thanks For Your Interest

We’ll Email You a Reminder 30 Minutes before The UW Now Livestream.

Amid the rise of cryptocurrencies, there is another new trend in the digital world: non-fungible tokens (NFTs). What exactly are NFTs and how do they work? What advantages and disadvantages do they present to artists and content creators? Do NFTs prevent intellectual property theft or exacerbate it? Do they really have value — and what determines that value?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with a leading expert who will discuss non-fungible tokens. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Brad Chandler, JD, MBA is the Director of the Nicholas Center for Corporate Finance and Investment Banking at the Wisconsin School of Business. He teaches courses on financial modeling and valuation, applied corporate finance, and a new course on cryptocurrencies. In addition, Chandler advises a number of student groups including the Graduate Finance Organization, the Investment Banking Club, and Badger Blockchain. Prior to joining the Nicholas Center in 2017, Chandler was a managing director in the Investment Banking Division at Morgan Stanley in New York City. Chandler advised corporate and private equity clients on mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism and defense, leveraged buyouts, debt and equity financings, restructurings, and fund-level financings. He successfully executed more than 55 transactions representing over $225 billion in transaction value.

A recording and recap of the livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

Speakers and schedule are subject to change.