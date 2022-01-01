Travel Tips

This valuable list addresses many common questions and concerns travelers face before visiting abroad. Use this as a starting point in your preparation. For further questions, please contact WAA’s knowledgeable Travel team at 888-947-2586 or travel@supportuw.org.
Airports
TSA Guidelines
Confused about what you can bring? Information about everything you need to know before you fly, including a list of acceptable and prohibited items. Read more.
Updated details about TSA ID requirements at security checkpoints can be found here.
Currency
Up to the minute exchange rates for currency around the world. Read more.
Travel Insurance
Travel with peace of mind. Read more.
U.S. Embassies
Familiarize yourself with U.S. Embassy and Consulate information for countries around the world. Read more.
Your Trip
Basic tips for making your trip easy and safe. Also, planning vaccinations for travel abroad. Read more.
Packing Tips
Think it’s impossible to fit everything into one bag? Simplify your travel with these helpful packing tips. Read more.
World Travel Guides
Practical travel guides from Fodor’s. Read more.
World Maps
Google maps for any destination. Read more.
World Weather
Check out the weather before you go. Read more.
Financial Tips
- Share your travel plans.
- Alert your bank and credit card companies of your trip plans if you are leaving the country. Otherwise, their fraud squads may suspect that your purchases are fraudulent and shut down your card.
- Provide your bank and credit card companies with updated contact information.
Your financial institutions should have your current phone number and email address so they can reach you to verify any unusual transactions.
- Make sure your credit or debit card will work in the country you are visiting.
European countries have switched almost completely to the more secure chip card technology.
- Call to request a PIN for your credit or debit card if you don’t already have one. Some merchants won’t accept a chip card without a PIN.
- Understand the foreign transaction fees associated with using your card internationally.
- Ask about cash withdrawals and transaction limits on your cards.
- Check your cards’ expiration dates.
- Verify the coverage that your credit card offers for:
- Car-rental collision damage
- Trip delay or cancellation
- Lost luggage
- Free airport-lounge access
- Have a backup credit and/or debit card in case of emergency.
Keep extra cards in a separate place such as a hotel safe or security vault.
- Store phone numbers in your cell phone for the credit card companies that hold the cards you’ll be carrying.
- In case of loss or theft, you’ll have quick access to the information needed to cancel your card.
- Always have local cash.
Order foreign currency well in advance of leaving the country. Not all merchants will accept a credit card.
- Pay ahead for your hotels, tickets, and other travel reservations.
Save time in lines, and have peace of mind knowing your card is working.
- Use banks or ATMs to ensure that you get the exact conversions.
Monitor your surroundings for people who are too close; use ATMs with surveillance; and watch for skimming devices mounted on ATMs.
- Set up and use your account and card alerts.
Contact your bank and credit card companies regarding how to use online banking or mobile apps to set up transaction alerts. Some apps will also let you set travel notes on your accounts from the app.