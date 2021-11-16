Past Events

U-Rah-Rah, Class of 1971!

Thank you to all who attended the Class of 1971 50-Year Reunion on October 14–17, 2021. There were 121 class members who returned to campus throughout the weekend, which was packed with golden moments and Badger-filled memories — including a 20–14 football win against the Army Black Knights!

A big thanks also goes out to those who donated to the class gift: the Class of 1971 Mercile J. Lee Scholarship Fund and the Class of 1971 Ho-Chunk Nation Recognition Fund. As of November 16, 2021, the gift total was $191,471, a number that’s sure to leave a positive, lasting impact on talented students who have been accepted to UW–Madison but do not have the financial means to attend, and on the recognition and celebration of the people and cultures who have lived on this land for centuries. Still looking to contribute? It’s not too late! Gifts made by December 31, 2021, will be matched.

We commend the entire Class of 1971 for spreading Badger spirit and wearing your UW pride for the past 50 years, as well as the Class of 1970 members who joined in on the festivities. We want to extend a special thank-you to our committee members for making the weekend a success and for ensuring a spirited return to campus after an unconventional year. For those who attended the reunion, we hope you enjoyed this golden weekend as much as we did. It was the perfect opportunity to reconnect with old friends and recollect campus memories — all while creating new ones.