Class of 1973 50-Year Reunion

October 12–15, 2023

The year 1973 was one for the books. As U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War came to an end, the women’s rights and American Indian movements took over headlines. On the small screen, Elvis broke records singing “Aloha from Hawaii,” and “ya loved” Kojak (and his lollipop). In the sports world, you may have seen Secretariat win the Triple Crown or watched the Battle of the Sexes match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. The Midwest skyline was changed forever when the Sears Tower opened as the tallest building in the world, but you, too, reached new heights as you graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison!