October 12–15, 2023
The year 1973 was one for the books. As U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War came to an end, the women’s rights and American Indian movements took over headlines. On the small screen, Elvis broke records singing “Aloha from Hawaii,” and “ya loved” Kojak (and his lollipop). In the sports world, you may have seen Secretariat win the Triple Crown or watched the Battle of the Sexes match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. The Midwest skyline was changed forever when the Sears Tower opened as the tallest building in the world, but you, too, reached new heights as you graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison!
Now, it’s time to celebrate with an exclusive Badger weekend held in your honor. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to commemorate your time at your alma mater and to reconnect with your Badger community!
Join the Class of 1973 50-Year Reunion Facebook group to reminisce and reconnect with classmates prior to the weekend. This group is available exclusively for your class.
See more memories from your graduation year in the 1973 edition of the Badger yearbook