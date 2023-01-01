Photography in Alumni Park

Personal photographs are a great way to remember your visit to Alumni Park, and are welcome and encouraged. No approvals are needed for personal photographs.

If you would like to use Alumni Park for professional photography (e.g., professional wedding or graduation portraits), or for personal or class projects (e.g., posed photography sessions, a film production), you must obtain approval before capturing images or video on Alumni Park/UW-Madison property.

We can allow non-commercial entities to proceed with prior approval. You must obtain approval before capturing any images or video on Union/UW-Madison property. Please submit requests at least two business days in advance.

Conditions for approval/guidelines:

This project will not disrupt the routine functioning of Alumni Park facilities or planned events, and will not interfere with patrons and their right to privacy.

Patrons who are asked to participate or are recognizable in any film/photo activity will be asked to sign a release form which the photographer must provide.

Approval is required for each photo or video shoot.

Participants must follow the rules of Alumni Park at all times.

One Alumni Place and interior building areas are not available for photography or videography except as related to approved events.

The image/film/video may not be used for commercial or promotional purposes unless otherwise agreed to in writing by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Please note:

Alumni Park exhibits are copyrighted and/or contain copyrighted material, as well as trademarked University of Wisconsin marks and logos.

The Wisconsin Union must also approve any photography or videography on its premises including The Terrace or that capture images of any Union property.

Photo/Video Approval Request

Please complete the following form to request approval, and allow a minimum of 2 business days for a response. If you have any questions in the meantime, please contact Melissa Zehner at 608-308-5158 or melissa.zehner@supportuw.org if you have any questions. Thank you!