Wunk Sheek Puzzle

November 17, 2021
Last month, in honor of the state-recognized Indigenous Peoples Day, the Native American student organization Wunk Sheek hosted a powwow at the Gordon Dining and Event Center. In addition to celebrating Indigenous cultures, attendees were encouraged to wear orange to honor and remember the countless Indigenous children who were forcibly separated from their families during the United States’ attempted destruction of all Native culture, an effort that began in the 1800s and lasted until 1975. 

