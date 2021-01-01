Founded in 1968, Wunk Sheek is a student organization dedicated to indigenous populations on the UW–Madison campus. According to the group’s Facebook page, Wunk Sheek aims to serve “students of indigenous identity and members of the UW–Madison community interested in indigenous issues, culture, and history.” Throughout the year, the group organizes workshops on indigenous arts such as moccasin-making, hand-drum-making, and beading. It also hosts discussions and talks about the indigenous history of the land the university occupies and issues relevant to indigenous populations, and is active in celebrating and raising awareness of Indigenous Peoples Day, which takes place on the second Monday of October. The group’s biggest event is their annual On Wisconsin Spring Powwow, which features traditional foods, dancing, music, and vendors, and attracts hundreds of students and locals each year. Photo by Jeff Miller/University Communications