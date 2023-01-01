Workout Facility

Times are a-changin’, and the SERF and Nat are no more. Today, many students are enjoying the Southeast Recreational Facility’s replacement: the Nicholas Recreation Center, a.k.a. the Nick. With 30,000 square feet of fitness space, eight multifunction courts, five workout studios, and a 50-meter pool, it’s a popular place to get in a sweat, especially given the Natatorium’s in-memoriam status. When the Nick opened in fall 2020, construction crews shut down the Nat and prepared the building for demolition. The Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center (or our suggested nickname, BReW), is scheduled for completion in spring 2023, and will be outfitted with physical and mental health and well-being spaces, a 25-yard pool, eight basketball courts, an ice rink, and an indoor track. For those who don’t want to get in an extra workout commuting to the Nick downtown, Lakeshore-area residents can visit the Holt Fitness Center, a placeholder for the decommissioned Nat. As usual, students and faculty also have access to Recreation and Wellbeing’s other facilities, including the Shell, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, training stations along Lakeshore Path, and three different outdoor fields.