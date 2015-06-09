Winning design fitting for an iconic tradition in the making

Alumni, students, fans, and friends have spoken. Out of four spirited designs vying for the title of The Red Shirt™, Eighth Edition, one has emerged victorious.

You could say that the winning shirt, even though it doesn’t go on sale until August, can already be considered an iconic piece of Badger wear. That’s because all the drawings on the shirt are iconic images that represent the University of Wisconsin-Madison — and they come together to make up the shape of the state of Wisconsin.

You’ve got the lovable (Bucky) and the quirky (flamingos and the statue of Liberty), the institutional (UW crest and Abe) and the recreational (from biking to boating).

“Now in its eighth year, The Red Shirt™ itself is becoming something of an iconic tradition in its own right,” said Wisconsin Alumni Association president Paula Bonner MS’78. “So it’s only fitting that the winning design is filled with iconic images that highlight the best of the UW.”

Developed around UW-Madison’s tradition of giving back, The Red Shirt™ is a limited-edition collectible that provides Badgers with a fun way to give back and feel united — wherever they live — in their support of the UW. Proceeds from its sales go toward the Great People Scholarship, a need-based student scholarship program.