Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Will you be our Valentine?

Will you be our Valentine?

Esther Seidlitz
February 01, 2023
Flamingle >

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW’s First Class

When was the first class held at the UW?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
story

“Traying” Tradition

How long has “traying” been a tradition at the UW?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ