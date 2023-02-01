If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.
Home
>
Will you be our Valentine?
Will you be our Valentine?
Esther Seidlitz
February 01, 2023
Share This Story
Related News and Stories
Test your memory with these flashcards featuring civil rights leaders on campus.
Test your memory with these flashcards featuring civil rights leaders on campus.
Test your memory with these flashcards featuring civil rights leaders on campus.