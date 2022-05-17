Welcome the incoming Chancellor of UW-Madison, Jennifer L. Mnookin

Skip Navigation

Dexter Patterson '14
May 17, 2022
Chancellor-designee Jennifer L. Mnookin throwin gup the W.

In a special message to the Badger community, newly-named incoming chancellor of UW-Madison Jennifer Mnookin offers her thoughts on beginning to represent a proud community of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Mnookin was named chancellor by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents on Monday, May 16, 2022, and will arrive on campus on August 4, 2022.

