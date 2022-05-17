In a special message to the Badger community, newly-named incoming chancellor of UW-Madison Jennifer Mnookin offers her thoughts on beginning to represent a proud community of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Mnookin was named chancellor by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents on Monday, May 16, 2022, and will arrive on campus on August 4, 2022.
Welcome the incoming Chancellor of UW-Madison, Jennifer L. Mnookin
Welcome the incoming Chancellor of UW-Madison, Jennifer L. Mnookin
In April 2022, WAA went to the Wisconsin Brewing Company to celebrate its members, with the Band, beer, and Bucky.
Commencement is a time to celebrate the knowledge and skills that graduating students developed in their time at the UW, and to inspire them to tak...
As the first Black woman aviator in the military, Marcella Ng ’78 blew past any talk of the sky being the limit.
Over the past few decades, the UW has seen its fair share of spring commencement shenanigans in the form of wandering mascots, dancing Badgers, and...
This simple, speedy cake recipe comes from the kitchen of Liz Waters.
Brandon Shields MBA’17 bridges the art of the deal and the art of war at his corporate job.
In May of 1997, the keynote commencement speaker was Rita Braver ’70, then the chief White House correspondent for CBS News. We talked with Braver about her impressive journalism career, the message she shared in her address 25 years ago, and her ...
