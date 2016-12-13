Skip Navigation

WAA Bucky Badger Holiday Coloring Page

Download your Bucky Badger coloring page.

Dexter Patterson '14
December 13, 2016

Happy holidays (whatever holidays you may celebrate) from all of us at the Wisconsin Alumni Association. We hope you enjoy this holiday-themed Bucky Badger Coloring Page.

Click to Download Your Bucky Badger Coloring Page

Pro Tip: When you're finished coloring your Bucky masterpiece, please tag us in a photo of it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

