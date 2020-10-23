UW Week in Review: October 19–23

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Fill the Hill

Hurry! There’s still time to (virtually) participate in the annual giving event flocked with flamingos. Unlike past renditions, it’s all online this year, but you can still make a big impact on campus! Give before 6 p.m. CDT today >>

WAA Homecoming Events

Although it’s looked different than in past years, this has been a fun-filled Homecoming week for Badgers of all ages — including a scavenger hunt from home — and there’s more to come! Be sure to tune in for Friday Night Fifth Quarter tonight, featuring the UW Marching Band, Bucky, Tony winner André De Shields ’70, and the Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens ’09; and tune in Saturday for the Multicultural Homecoming Game Night, which offers attendees a chance to take part in a variety of virtual games with fellow Badgers. See the calendar of events >>

Increased Testing Planned for All Students on Campus for Spring Semester

As campus officials look ahead to the spring semester, they plan to expand campus COVID-19 testing. In addition, campus will continue with a hybrid instruction model and open residence halls, with more updates to come. Read more >>

UW–Madison Graduation, Retention Rates Reach New Highs

The UW’s latest six-year graduation rate, 88.5 percent, sets a new record for the university and exceeds that of peer institutions. Read more >>

Largest Class Ever of New Bucky’s Tuition Promise Students Receiving Free Tuition This Year

“How can you beat that?” said Alejandro Robinson x’24 about Bucky’s Tuition Promise. He’s one of 923 students new to campus this year receiving four years of free tuition — the initiative’s largest class yet. Read more >>

Czar in Charge

Kathryn Garcia ’92 takes a human-centered approach to her work. She’s served as New York City’s commissioner of sanitation and has looked into a potential bid to become the city’s next mayor. Read more >>