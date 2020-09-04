UW Week in Review: August 31–September 4

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Fall Convocation 2020

Fall classes kicked off this week, and during the Chancellor’s Convocation, campus leaders welcomed new students to a semester unlike any other. See the virtual presentation >>

Smart Restart Dashboard

The UW now offers a central spot for campus’s COVID-19 testing results, where numbers are broken down on a daily basis. See the data >>

UW Health and University of Wisconsin Selected as One of First Clinical Sites in the U.S. to Test New COVID-19 Vaccine

The UW is one of 100 clinical sites across the nation to study a COVID-19 vaccine created by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. In the coming weeks, about 1,600 people will be enrolled in the UW’s portion of the trial, and about 30,000 individuals will participate nationwide. Read more >>

Reducing the Risks to Women’s Health

During this week’s Wisconsin Medicine Livestream, renowned UW experts Laurel Rice, Lee Gravatt Wilke, Heidi Brown, and Lisa Barroilhet spoke about women’s health and the latest efforts to combat its complex concerns. The discussion was moderated by Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Watch the talk >>

Badgers vs. the Pandemic

The Fall 2020 issue of On Wisconsin magazine showcases Badger heroes who have tirelessly fought in the battle against COVID-19. Read the feature >>