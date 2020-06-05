UW Week in Review: June 1–5

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read some of our biggest stories from the week, and be sure to follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

A Message to Our Community

Following national and local protests last weekend, Chancellor Rebecca Blank released a message that called on Badgers—particularly those who do not face the daily setbacks of inequality and injustice —to contribute to and lead necessary change. Read more >>

When Will We Get It?

In a statement released on Monday, Patrick Sims, the UW’s deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, chief diversity officer, and Elzie Higginbottom Vice Provost, writes to the UW community and addresses, head-on, the need for action to eradicate systemic racial injustices. Read more >>

The UW Now Livestream Postponed for #BlackoutTuesday

In support of this week’s #BlackoutTuesday, WAA postponed The UW Now Livestream, featuring Associate Professor Ajay Sethi, to instead take place on Tuesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. CDT. Read more >>

A Message from WAA in Response to Racial Injustice

In response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — among additional racial injustices that have occurred in the U.S. — WAA acknowledges the pain, frustration, and anger felt by alumni and friends across the world and urges that it’s time for change. Read more >>

Dalai Lama and UW Expert Share Message of Hope, Determination, and “Education of the Mind”

Richard Davidson, professor and founder of the UW’s Center for Healthy Minds, was recently in a (virtual) conversation with ABC News and the Dalai Lama to discuss how turning negative emotions into positive ones can help everyone during this difficult time and create a more compassionate world. Read more >>