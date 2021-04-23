UW Week in Review: February 15–19

We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

New CDC Guidance on Masks Cites UW–Madison Invention, Research

The CDC cited a recent UW–Madison study in its new guidance about wearing well-fitted masks. See the easy-to-make device the agency cited, constructed by the same UW-based engineering team that designed the Badger Shield. Read more >>

Viral Sequencing Catches Mutations, Guides Effective Public Health Response

Since the first COVID-19 case appeared in Wisconsin, researchers in the UW’s AIDS Vaccine Research Laboratory have been monitoring small shifts in the virus’s genetic material. Read more >>

Statement of Chancellor Rebecca Blank in Response to Governor Evers’s Budget Proposal

“I want to thank Governor Evers for a budget proposal that recognizes the vital role the UW System plays in educating tomorrow’s leaders and in the economic development of Wisconsin,” Chancellor Blank said in a statement Tuesday. The proposal has the potential to create greater access to a college degree for Wisconsin high school graduates and expand outreach throughout the state, she noted. Read more >>

WARF’s UpStart Program Supports Women and BIPOC Entrepreneurs

One way the UW strengthens the state’s economy is through the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation’s (WARF) UpStart Program. Each fall and winter, the program trains women and BIPOC entrepreneurs. Read more >>

Polar Bears as Patients: Caring for Animals at Henry Vilas Zoo

What’s it like to care for polar bears? Mary Thurber DVM’14, a clinical instructor of zoological medicine at the UW’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Henry Vilas Zoo’s primary veterinarian, describes her role just ahead of International Polar Bear Day on February 27. Read more >>