UW Olympians

With the 2020 Summer Olympics just around the corner, the UW is ecstatic to send 14 of its own to compete in Tokyo, Japan. Among them are Mohammed Ahmed ’14, an Olympic veteran who competed in the 2012 and 2016 games, and who will be representing Canada in the 10,000-meter track-and-field event this summer. In swimming, you can cheer on Yigit Aslan, an incoming freshman for fall 2021, who earned his first qualification this year in the 800-meter freestyle for Team Turkey; as well as current student Phoebe Bacon x’24, who will be representing Team USA in the 200-meter backstroke. Rae Lin D’Alie ’10, who played basketball for the UW from 2006 to 2010, earned her first qualification in the 3x3 women’s basketball event for Team Italy. And don’t forget to cheer for USA women’s soccer standout Rose Lavelle ’17, pictured above during a Women’s World Cup watch party in the Rathskeller. The list of Badgers in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics goes on, and each one of them carries the legacy of former Badger Olympians, dating all the way back to the 1900s. These legacies include George Poage 1903, MAx1904, the first African American to win an Olympic medal after winning two in track at the 1904 Olympic Games. But to answer your question, including this year’s 14, there have been nearly 130 total Badger Olympians since 1904. To the Badgers competing this year, we wish you the best of luck!