UW Agricultural Land

The UW’s main campus — where our students grow to be the cream of the crop — is 938 acres. But that’s probably not what you meant. The UW is a powerhouse of agricultural and animal science in the state and the nation. And the success of our students and researchers depends on first-rate access to a lot of land and varied conditions. The College of Agricultural & Life Sciences operates 12 research stations across the state that add up to more than 6,500 acres and provide plenty of opportunities for students to get their hands dirty with, well, dirt. But there are other places back on the main campus where students and community members can cultivate more than knowledge and skills. The Eagle Heights Community Gardens provide locals with easy access to eight acres of plots to grow all kinds of fruits, flowers, and veggies. And the Allen Centennial Garden grows more than ornamentals in its two-and-a-half acres. This past growing season, the garden planted a few new plots: the Afro-Diasporic Garden, the Three Sisters Garden (planned by the Native American Center for Health Professions), and the Hmong herb garden. Community members celebrated these multicultural crops and farming techniques last week with the Harvest Folk Festival. In short, you’re never too far from the farm on the UW–Madison campus.