According to the University of Wisconsin Marching Band Web site, the tuba march you are thinking of is a tradition stemming from the 1950s. The tubas line up at the beginning of the fourth quarter and parade around the stadium playing such songs as “Semper Fidelis,” “Beer Barrel Polka” and “On Wisconsin.” There isn't one specific song the tubas play during their march around the stands. The march then concludes with the singing of “The finest fellows throughout the land are the tubas in the Wisconsin Band!”