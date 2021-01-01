Why, it’s the honey locust, of course! UW–Madison has 226 of these hardy, fast-growing, and adaptable trees. The species is native to North America and is found in areas with moist soil, such as near lakes and rivers, which makes Madison an ideal environment for them. They have a life span of about 120 years. Rounding out the top five trees on campus are crab apple, elm, green ash, and freeman maple. According to Ellen Agnew ’02, UW–Madison’s building and grounds superintendent, there are 5,005 trees on campus consisting of 204 varieties. But beyond the numbers, it’s the beauty they bring to our campus that makes all of these trees so special.