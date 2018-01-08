Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Top Six Campus Fireplaces

Top Six Campus Fireplaces

Chelsea Rademacher ’13
January 08, 2018

When exams wrap up and the semester ends, the UW–Madison campus enters a four-week quiet phase. Most of the students disappear, making it the perfect opportunity for alumni and friends to reconnect and enjoy some of campus’s most sought-after spots.

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ