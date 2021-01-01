Named “the Deauville chair” by their designer and “the thigh pincher” by users, the springy chairs you speak of aged out and were disposed of. According to Shauna Breneman at the Wisconsin Union, the average lifespan of a Terrace chair is 10 years, though Deauvilles were a bit below average. They had a design flaw: the curving metal may have been springy, but it also retained water, which led to rust. The Union still has a few Deauvilles, which it keeps for historical value rather than for use on the Terrace. Today, when Terrace chairs are retired from service, the Union removes the arms and legs and then saves the sunburst seat and back to use in other projects. The Union replaces about 60 Terrace chairs each year due to damage and theft.