The Bucky List: Top Five Mike Leckrone Entrances

When it comes to making an entrance, nobody does it better than Mike Leckrone, director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band. And when it comes to Varsity Band Concert entrances, Leckrone is known for his aerial artistry. Unfortunately, the spring 2019 concert will be the last grand entrance Leckrone makes. In fall 2018, he announced that he is retiring from his post, which he’s held for the past 50 years. To celebrate his legacy, we’ve collected our top five Leckrone grand entrances.