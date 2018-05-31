The 10 Emotional Stages of Becoming a Badger Grad

There are smiles. There are tears. There are laughs. Someone inevitably trips, and there are a lot of photos taken. No, we’re not talking about a Hollywood awards show — more like a Badgerwood awards show: UW–Madison commencement. It happens twice per year: joyous weekends when thousands of Badgers join us in alumnihood. On May 12, some 6,000 students went through the full range of emotion as they flipped their tassels from student to grad. Here are 10 GIFs that perfectly sum up how it feels to be a graduating Badger .



Finishing your last final:



Checking to see whether your grades are posted:



You and your friends getting psyched up on the morning of commencement:

Realizing you’ll no longer sing the time-honored “Varsity” as a student:



Your parents when they realize there won’t be any more tuition bills:



Taking one last look at the gross, decrepit apartment you called home for the past year:



Being hit by the overwhelming responsibilities of adulthood:



But remembering it’ll all be okay because you’re part of something bigger …



… and you’re never done being a Badger!