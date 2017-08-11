Thanks. Grazie. Merci. Danke. Gracias.

We on the UW–Madison campus want to offer a big, creamy thank-you to the people of Wisconsin, so we’re driving around the state give out cups of gratitude — and posting our thanks on billboards and online.

For 169 years they’ve come: from the Apostle Islands to Kenosha, and from the Saint Croix River to Door County, Wisconsinites have been traveling to Madison to attend their state university. They’ve studied education, engineering, law, medicine, business, English, and hundreds of other subjects, and they’ve used what they’ve learned to change their state — and the world — for the better.

This year, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) is saying thank you to all 72 of Wisconsin’s counties for helping to establish UW–Madison as a world-class institution for education and research.

For each of the state’s counties, WFAA has found a story that shows how a resident has used his or her education to do something outstanding. Look for clues about these stories on billboards along Wisconsin’s roadways, or find them all online at thankyou72.org.