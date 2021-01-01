Terrace Chairs

Skip Navigation

Dave Sparr JD'78

The Memorial Union has a trademark on the yellow, orange and green chairs that color the terrace's landscape, and, unfortunately, the Union currently has no plans of making them available.

However, for those who desire a miniature version of the memorable chairs, the Alumni Store sells Terrace Mini-chairs that stand 4 inches tall and are available in the familiar terrace colors.

If you want full-sized chairs or tables, perhaps for your own terrace, contact Betty Federer at (608) 263-2543. She sells the chairs and tables in red and white, and orders can be picked up at the Memorial Union gift shop or shipped for an additional fee.

