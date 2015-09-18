Succeeding On and Off the Field

Laurie Nosbusch wasted little time making an impact on the women’s soccer program. In her 2008 freshman season, she secured a starting spot at forward, led the team in scoring with twenty-one points, and was named to the Great Lakes Region All-Freshman team. By the time she graduated with distinction in 2013 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison — with majors in Biology and Spanish and a certificate in Global Health — she was captain of the team for two years and earned numerous awards, including the Big Ten Medal of Honor.

But if it wasn’t for the athletic scholarship she earned, none of those accomplishments may have been possible.

Since UW Athletics is a self-sustaining entity, virtually all athletic scholarships are funded through generous gifts from passionate and loyal alumni and donors.

Gifts to Wisconsin Athletics are used in part to fund the student-athlete experience, including scholarships, travel, academic support, and equipment which averages $54,000 per student-athlete each year.