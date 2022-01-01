Student Parent Resources

Students often struggle to strike a good balance between classes, work, and social lives. For those who have dependent children and young families, the juggling becomes awfully overwhelming without a helping hand. The Office of Child Care and Family Resources (OCCFR) was established on campus in the mid-1990s to centralize the UW’s childcare system. OCCFR supports the academic pursuits of parenting students and eligible staff members by connecting them to affordable childcare options and building a network of UW families who face similar challenges. Initiatives like the Child Care Tuition Assistance Program (CCTAP) and Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) help defray the cost of high-quality childcare for income-eligible students. On the OCCFR website, students and faculty can find information about parenting classes, lactation rooms around campus, and fun events like family yoga. Throughout the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center also sent out monthly newsletters to keep parents updated on additional resources available to them, including a column called “Kid’s Korner.” This was perhaps the most helpful family resource during a period in which homes became full-time offices, schools, and day cares. With its kid-friendly recipes and activities like DIY Play-Dough, “Kid’s Korner” delivered great content to both the young and the young at heart.