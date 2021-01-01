Student Movies

Yes, movies that were recent hits and many classics are still shown on campus for a discounted ticket price. The Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) is the student organization that facilitates these viewings. They, and any other student organization they work with, try to screen films in venues other than classrooms whenever possible because of comfort value. The use of classroom and Union space for them is free, so all of the films they show outside of theaters are actually free. This includes Lakeside Cinema (classics) and Midnight Movies (recent classics), as well as International Cinema and Starlight Cinema (underground).