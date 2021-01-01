The Multicultural Student Center (MSC) — housed in the iconic Red Gym — has provided a home and community for countless Badger students. Over the years, the MSC and its space in the Red Gym have earned a reputation as campus’s cultural hub. Under the umbrella of the MSC are three student cultural centers: the Black Cultural Center, the Latinx Cultural Center, and the Asian-Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Student Center. The first to open was the Black Cultural Center, which began welcoming students in May 2017, though spaces for Black students have existed on campus since the late sixties. Then, in February 2019, the Latinx Cultural Center and APIDA Student Center opened, also in the Red Gym. A fourth cultural center operates outside of the MSC: the American Indian Student and Cultural Center is housed at 215 N. Brooks Street and is managed by the American Indian Studies Program. But these cultural centers aren’t the only spaces for students to celebrate their cultures and learn about others. The MSC hosts 50 affiliated student organizations, from Aa Dekhen Zara Entertainment to Wunk Sheek.