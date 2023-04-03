In March, investors around the world received a jolt when several high-profile bank failures and near-failures rattled markets. But Michael Stohler, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s chief investment officer, says that this is no time to panic.

“We don’t want to over-respond or overreact to current events,” he says. “I think there are some times in history, when it makes sense to try to do something significant with your asset allocation. I don’t think we’re currently in one of those environments.”

Stohler joined two UW grads for a discussion of recent bank instability — and the Federal Reserve’s response to that instability — on the April 4 episode of The UW Now Livestream. While he sees the potential for market turmoil in the short term, he maintains that the long-term investor can ride out inflation and the current year’s rise in interest rates.

Tonight on The UW Now Livestream, I’ll talk about:

I hope to be the voice of reason and say that our banking system is not collapsing, or on the verge collapse. The last thing anybody should be doing at this point is trying to spook retail investors or banking customers. My contribution is to discuss how somebody who’s a long-term investor might react to the Fed and the current banking situation. I am going to basically try to play the role of a centrist. The good news for us is that equities, over a long enough time horizon, have been a good hedge for inflation. [WFAA], in the endowment, is a long-term investor, and the majority of the risk taken in the portfolio is equity risk.

If there’s one thing viewers should remember, it’s:

Stay invested.

If you’re worried about your own bank’s stability, look at:

Most retail clients do not need to worry about the credit solvency of their bank because of FDIC insurance. The most important [key performance indicators] for banks probably would be the loan-deposit ratio. This ratio tells you about the assets that the bank has relative to the deposit base. You’d like the deposit base to harmonize with the assets that they own. When banks engage in higher degrees of leverage, that leaves open the possibility that the decline in asset price suddenly is a problem, especially if there’s a run on deposits. Thinking about your bank’s assets relative to deposits is probably one good idea.

To get smart fast: