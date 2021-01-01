The rumor that I stand up when a virgin walks by began in January 1944, when The Daily Cardinal published a photo of a standing Abe statue with a caption that read, "After years of meditation seated atop Bascom Hill, Abe Lincoln has stood upon his own two feet at last! What's the climactic occasion? Pre-Prom's on Friday night!" I would like to say for the record that I've never stood up, especially not to find a date to the Prom. How embarrassing!