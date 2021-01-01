The sheet music that rains down after the Spring Concert gets swept up, and never used again. But it's no ordinary sheet music. It comes from seniors who toss all the sheet music they've accumulated during their years in the UW Band. It's a bittersweet celebration — with seniors excited to graduate, yet sad to see their band careers end.

No one who's ever attended the annual Spring Concert wants to see it end either! This three-night extravaganza, complete with special guests, theatrical sets and pyrotechnics, and performed in front of 25,000 cheering Badger fans, is a concert like no other.