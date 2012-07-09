UW-Madison Delegation Inaugurates Shanghai Innovation Office

Badger alumni in China were delighted to be a part of this summer’s grand opening of UW-Madison’s first-ever overseas outpost, now operating in Shanghai.

The grand opening took place as UW-Madison Interim Chancellor David Ward MS’62, PhD’63 led a tour of Wisconsin state leaders and business officials from June 8 to 20, 2012, as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen ties with alumni and friends in China and across East Asia. The delegation met with athletes in the Chinese Champions Program in Beijing; Chancellor Ward participated in an international forum at the Chinese University of Hong Kong; and in Shanghai, Ward signed a letter of cooperation between UW-Madison’s Babcock Institute for International Dairy Research and one of China’s largest dairy producers.

At left: Chancellor Ward inaugurates the UW-Madison Shanghai Innovation Office. At right: Dean François Ortalo-Magné celebrates the signing of a new partnership agreement between the Wisconsin School of Business and the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance. Photos by UW-Madison International Studies.