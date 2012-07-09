UW-Madison Delegation Inaugurates Shanghai Innovation Office

Badger alumni in China were delighted to be a part of this summer’s grand opening of UW-Madison’s first-ever overseas outpost, now operating in Shanghai.
The grand opening took place as UW-Madison Interim Chancellor David Ward MS’62, PhD’63 led a tour of Wisconsin state leaders and business officials from June 8 to 20, 2012, as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen ties with alumni and friends in China and across East Asia. The delegation met with athletes in the Chinese Champions Program in Beijing; Chancellor Ward participated in an international forum at the Chinese University of Hong Kong; and in Shanghai, Ward signed a letter of cooperation between UW-Madison’s Babcock Institute for International Dairy Research and one of China’s largest dairy producers.
There, the delegation also celebrated the opening of the UW-Madison Shanghai Innovation Office, which was developed in partnership by the East Asian Legal Studies Center in the UW-Madison Law School and the Minhang District. The office aims to promote faculty collaborations, expand international academic opportunities for UW students and work with the state of Wisconsin and businesses to advance the state’s economic interests in the region.