Sellery Hall Celebrities

Well, the short answer is “no.” There’s never been a document created that set out to chronicle former Sellery residents who went on to fame and fortune. And at the moment there’s no easy way to do so either.

While past residence hall directories are kept on file, according to the Division of University Housing these records exist in paper copies only — making the search for former residents/current celebs very difficult. Especially when considering that everyone’s definition of “famous” is different.

So, Abe’s in the dark when it comes to knowing if notables such as actress Jane Kaczmarek ’79, track star Suzy Favor Hamilton ’91 or celebrity chef Charlie Trotter ’82 ever graced the halls of Sellery.

UPDATE:

Jeff Schachner '70 wrote in to say that his Sellery roommate (1966-67) was none other than David Zucker '70, writer and director of such classic comedies as Airplane and The Naked Gun. Surely you can't be serious! Well, he is serious ... and we'll stop calling him Shirley (Airplane reference). "He was funny even back then coming from Shorewood," said Jeff. Thanks for sharing, Jeff.

Sellery Hall History

Sellery Hall first opened its doors to Badger students on January 1, 1963 and is named for George Sellery who joined UW-Madison in 1901 as an instructor in History. He went on to become the Dean of the College of Letters and Science from 1919 to his retirement in 1942, and was Acting President for a short period in 1937.