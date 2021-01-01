Arnold an Alumnus?

Skip Navigation

Aaron Kraus '03

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the movie star-turned-governor of California whose main claim to fame is appearing in action films such as Conan the Barbarian and The Terminator, didn't graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison as is mistakenly believed. According to the University of Wisconsin-Superior's alumni office, Schwarzenegger earned an undergraduate degree in business administration from that campus in 1979. They have the commencement photos to prove it!

