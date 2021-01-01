Scanner Dan's constant presence on State Street and in the Memorial Union has made him a campus legend and one of Madison's most recognized citizens. It proved very difficult to find out much history on Scanner Dan, as talking to him yielded very few relevant answers. But while we can't provide much information on his history, we can give an update on what he is doing now. Dan still spends much of the day on State Street, usually in front of Einstein Brothers Bagels. Dan also frequents the steps of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Library Mall and the Memorial Union Rathskellar. He still faithfully carries his scanner, listening diligently for a reason we may never know.