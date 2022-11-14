Reliable and Renewable

A native of Norway, Line Roald comes to the UW by way of the Los Alamos National Laboratory. A professor of electrical and computer engineering, she studies the electrical power grid, seeking ways to help communities produce low-cost, sustainable energy. “Usually, people don’t think about electricity until the day they don’t have it,” she says. “There are huge changes ongoing in the electric grid and the energy system overall. It’s a very exciting time to be a researcher in this area.”

Chief Area of Research

My research focuses on the electric power grid and how we can make it work in the best possible way. We are trying to understand, for example, how to use different sources of generation. Because energy and electricity are so important for our society, a lot of the problems that we are trying to look at consider whether this large infrastructure is able to support a lot of very important functions. Many of the questions that we ask have impacts on wider economic and aspects of the economy and society. That becomes very clear when the electric grid space fails.

Tonight on The UW Now I’ll Discuss

One of the things that I want to highlight is that a driving factor for many of the changes we are currently seeing is climate change. We are seeing this big push toward decarbonization of the grid, which has led to this very significant shift toward renewable energy. The good news is that renewable energy is becoming much more cost efficient. That is something I would definitely expect to continue in the future, not only from the goodness of our hearts, but also from an economic perspective. On the other hand, climate change is also subjecting the electric grid to more extreme weather. We are seeing this in winter storms. We see it in wildfire risk in California and in the west, where power lines are impacted by the fires — they can be burnt down or have to be shut off because people are doing firefighting around them. They also actually play an important role of starting fires.

One Thing I Want Viewers to Take Away Is

The energy system is really undergoing very rapid change. There are many challenges on the technical side, on the policy side, on the regulatory side. It’s quite an incredible undertaking, which we are trying to do in order to both decarbonize the grid and also make it resilient We will get there, but people should be aware that there might be some changes along the way. Currently, we are always used to electricity being very much available on demand. In the future, we will have to work toward having more flexible systems that allow us to use electricity when it is available.